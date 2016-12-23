“Can you honestly tell me you forgot? Forgot the magnetism of Robin Zander, or the charisma of Rick Nielsen?” Mike Damone certainly made mistakes in Fast Times At Ridgemont High, but he was right about powerful rock ’n’ rollers Cheap Trick.

If you want to feel the tunes the way Damone did, then there is only one place to be on Dec. 31: The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas, where Cheap Trick brings more than 40 years of rock experience to the stage to ring in the New Year. The band from Rockford, Ill. is a mainstay on classic rock radio with songs that both rabid fans and casual listeners know and love.

Check out Cheap Trick at Budokan—the album that elevated the trio from just another rock outfit to absolute superstars—to get an idea of how powerful they are live. When Zander exclaims, “I Want You ... To Want Me,” you have no choice but to want to sing along with him.

Then there’s Nielsen, a colorful personality often wielding a 12-string guitar, crushing solos on songs like “Dream Police”, the titular track off the trio’s 1979 followup album.

Go. Have fun. Because mommy’s all right. Daddy’s all right. They just seem a little weird. Surrender. Surrender. But don’t give yourself away.

The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, $59.50 plus tax and fee. 702.761.7000