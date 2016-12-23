There will no doubt be “Gin and Juice,” but it’s a smart bet that alcohol will be second on the list of things enjoyed at Snoop Dogg’s stop at The Joint (naturally), part of the Puff Puff Pass Tour 2.

The man born Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr. has been a pop cultural mainstay since Dr. Dre’s The Chronic was released in late 1992. He exploded on tracks like “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” “Dre Day” and “Let Me Ride.” Snoop’s first album, Doggystyle, was released in 1993 and with hits like “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?,” The Doggfather and Dre solidified themselves as the preeminent rapper/producer duo in West Coast hip hop. The two became synonymous with Death Row Records.

But no matter the ups or downs, the man, who, for a short time was known as Snoop Lion, has always managed to stay in the spotlight and ingratiate himself to the general public. His playful on-camera work with Martha Stewart is hilarious, and he’s clearly a caring father who wants the best for his children, as seen on his reality show, Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood.

Perhaps it’s no longer a “gangsta party,” but it will be quite the shindig nonetheless.

The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, starting at $44 plus tax and fee. 888.929.7849