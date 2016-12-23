What could possibly get Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, Ghostface Killah and Cappadonna all on the same stage at the same time? Re-fashioning Dec. 31 as “Wu Year’s Eve” at Planet Hollywood venue The Axis seems to have Staten Island’s favorite hip-hop sons on the same page, although part of the lure of the show is seeing if all nine members will make it. Some fans are skeptical as U-God, alleging he’s owed back royalties, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the rest of the Clan.

As controversial as that sounds U-God is still on the bill, and Wu-Tang Clan’s tight-but-loose bonds are strong enough to circumvent litigation for one night. The creators of seminal ’90s hip-hop album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) reconvened in Denver for New Year’s Eve 2013 and performed a handful of international and domestic dates in 2016, so the structure is in place to assemble everyone. There’s also a new 36 Chambers menswear line launched by RZA to promote, as well as a new “casebook” version of Enter The Wu-Tang with album cuts repackaged as 7-inch singles and a 56-page, in-depth Shaolinthology for the most devout disciples of Wu Tang style.

Planet Hollywood Resort, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, starting at $69 plus tax and fee. 800.745.3000 Ticketmaster