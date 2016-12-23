Las Vegas … Really, the city is like one big party. But, if you want to get specific, and park your party in one place Dec. 31, there are plenty of choices. Tear up the dance floor, go gaga over celebrities, take a swing on the links, pop bottles 500 feet in the air, party shoulder-to-shoulder under a canopy of lights—whatever your fancy, ringing in 2017 in Las Vegas will be a memorable one.

Celebrate the close of 2016 at the Fremont Street Experience’s America’s Party—Downtown (VegasExperience.com/NYE), The pedestrian mall will be closed off at 6 p.m., and guests can party the night away till 3:30 a.m. Three stages filled with musical acts and the Viva Vision canopy add to the excitement, with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman leading the midnight countdown. New this year, guests can also purchase a dual ticket—admission to the Fremont Street party and one ride on Slotzilla, the zipline attraction that zooms guests over the tens of thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers.

Celebrities flood the clubs to play host and perform this New Year’s Eve. Here’s your chance to dance, drink and downright party till the sun rises. Grammy-winning artist and actor Ludacris picks up the mic to host and perform at Light at Mandalay Bay (702.632.4700). Sparkle, shine and Steve Aoki—the celebrity DJ performs inside Jewel at Aria (702.590.8000), with open bar from 9-11 p.m. At the massive Omnia at Caesars Palace (702.785.6200) Calvin Harris performs in the main room while DJ Crooked lays out hip-hop inside the Heart of Omnia.

Another giant, Hakkasan at MGM Grand (702.891.3838), invites guests to party with music star Drake in the main room, while upstairs in the Ling Ling Club DJ MK and DJ Ob-One perform. Say “ye-ah, ye-ah” with Lil Jon, who performs a DJ set inside 1 OAK at The Mirage (702.693.8300). Take it to the rooftop at Drai’s at The Cromwell (702.777.3800), one of the best spots to take in the fireworks show, while one of hip-hop’s biggest stars, Kendrick Lamar, leads the club’s festivities. T-Pain rings in the new year inside the intimate nightclub Lavo at The Palazzo (702.791.1818), and Tao nightclub at The Venetian (702.388.8588) welcomes two special performances by French Montana and DJ Khaled. No matter where you go on the Strip, the entertainment is electric.

Swing away your 2016 worries and hit a hole-in-one for 2017. Topgolf Las Vegas (702.933.8458) opens its doors at 9 p.m., and welcomes guests to play a few rounds from their private bays or kick it on the 21-and-over rooftop party with hosted bar. Live bands and karaoke take over, and guests can enjoy some of the best views for the fireworks show over the Strip. Multiple packages are available to reserve a private bay. Slide into 2017 with the first-time ever New Year’s Eve party thrown by the Las Vegas Monorail (lvmonorail.com/nye2017). Guests will party inside the exclusive Third Rail Lounge, built with floor-to-ceiling windows that afford panoramic views of the Strip. Live music, unlimited beer and wine, passed hors d’oeuvres, party photo booth and champagne toasts are just some of the highlights. Plus, guests get unlimited Monorail rides for 24 hours. Soar 550 feet in the air on the High Roller at The Linq (702.322.0537). Guests can splurge and reserve a private cabin with 25 of their closest friends, or purchase individual tickets to ride. Highlights inside the cabin include open bar and awesome views of the fireworks show. Upgrades include a preride VIP dance party with catered food and open bar.