In the pantheon of great guitarists of all time, women are sadly underrepresented. But one woman’s name almost always comes up in discussions of all-time greats: Bonnie Raitt, who’s been honing her signature slide-guitar style for more than 50 years. She was one of only two women on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest guitarists, and she was the first woman to receive her own signature line of guitars from iconic guitar company Fender.

As great as Raitt is at laying down riffs, she’s just as talented as a singer and songwriter, and she’s been creating memorable blues-rock songs nearly as long as she’s been playing the guitar. After decades of modest success, Raitt finally hit the big time with her multiplatinum 1989 album Nick of Time, later scoring hits including “Something to Talk About,” “Rock Steady” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Raitt has won numerous Grammys and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and she continues with the persistence that brought her a breakthrough nearly 20 years into her career. Whenever she places on an all-time list or receives a lifetime honor, she’s more than earned it.

The Pearl at Palms, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, starting at $46 plus tax and fee. 702.944.3200