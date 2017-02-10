Louie Anderson’s career resurgence in the past year may have surprised many, but for the larger-than-life comic talent who never stopped putting in the time on stage, it is certainly deserved. Fans of standup comedy in Las Vegas will remember Anderson as a resident headliner at multiple venues, including Excalibur, Palace Station and the Plaza.

Wherever he performs, Anderson’s family-friendly jokes and conversational style make him accessible to a very mainstream audience. He’s been a pro since the early ’80s and one of the top live acts during his peak years. He also created the cult Saturday morning cartoon hit Life With Louie, a wry look at his childhood.

Now Anderson can count “Primetime Emmy winner” on his list of accolades, winning in 2016 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work as Christine Baskets, mother of Zach Galifianakis’s characters Chip and Dale Baskets, on the FX comedy drama Baskets. The prestige should bring Anderson more fandom and even more of an audience. Now that’s fitting.

Red Rock Resort, 8 p.m. Feb. 17-18, $49 plus tax and fee. 800.745.3000 Ticketmaster