One of the preeminent orators of our time, Henry Rollins, once said of alternative rock group Ween, “Start liking them now. (One day) you will get down on your filthy knees and crawl to the altar that is Ween.” These are cinematic words about a band that has created its own cinematic world inside the landscape of low-fi rock ’n’ roll. The lead characters, Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, respectively Gene and Dean Ween, started as small as can be, meeting in typing class in junior high school in New Hope, Pa. “Push Th’ Little Daisies,” their biggest hit, seems so specific to indie music in 1992-93, it’s almost as if it had to be created, recorded and released during that pocket of the space time continuum. Their music was regularly mocked on Beavis and Butt-Head, and their relationship with SpongeBob SquarePants goes on to this day. Now, as a five-piece live unit, Ween enjoys all the success an offbeat twosome who met in junior high could ever hope for.

Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, 6 p.m. Feb. 17-19, starting at $54.50 plus fee, 18+. 702.862.2695