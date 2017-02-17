Once the stereotypical music of disaffected teenagers, emo is now old enough for its big-name acts to engage in nostalgia-focused anniversary tours. That’s what Philadelphia hard rock band Circa Survive is doing in honor of its 2007 album On Letting Go, which gets a reissue later this year with previously unreleased bonus tracks. “Circa Survive are growing at an astounding rate, and this much more mature effort suggests they’re now reaching their prime,” All Music said about On Letting Go, the band’s second album.

“So many moments on that record personified what Circa Survive was starting to become,” frontman Anthony Green said when announcing the tour. “I’m really excited to revisit that with all of the knowledge we’ve been able to pick up since.” That includes releasing three studio albums, touring with influential acts like Coheed and Cambria, My Chemical Romance and Linkin Park, and performing at the Coachella and South by Southwest music festivals. The band has hinted at starting work on another album, but for now they’re looking back at their seminal work in a genre finally getting its due.

Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, starting at $23 plus fee. 702.862.2695