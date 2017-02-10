There’s no shortage of spa experiences in the city. Whatever ails you, whatever relaxation is needed, however you choose to unwind body and mind—you can find a treatment to satisfy. But, for the person that wants the experience to be a natural, holistically healing journey, ESPA at Vdara is the perfect choice.

Lots of natural sunlight streaming through big windowpanes greets guests upon arrival at ESPA. The overall ambience of the spa is a balanced blend of luxury meets nature. Meditation rooms and co-ed lounges are designed with low-lighting, dark and light woods, lush foliage and seating that you can sink your body into.

Treatments at ESPA focus on massage, facials, and nourishment and rejuvenation using specially created, all-natural, homeopathic products. Guests can indulge their face and body in treatments like the Skin Purifying or Lift & Firm facials or Bamboo Ritual, Deep Muscle or Swedish massages. Pre- and post-natal treatments, body waxing, just-for-men services and salon services round out the menu.

New this year is the Head to Toe Glow, an overall body treatment that revitalizes and heals the skin. The 110-minute service starts with an exfoliation of the front and back of the entire body—a natural scrub made of spearmint and apricot kernels leaves the skin refreshed. That’s followed by the application of a tri-serum with ingredients, including Omega 3 and 9 and seaweed, that help to brighten and hydrate the skin. Following that is an 80-minute facial, a deep-cleansing using a facial treatment oil that the client helps select based on a sensory test performed by the esthetician. “We focus on what the skin needs, and we cater and customize the treatment,” says Kozue Fukano, ESPA’s lead esthetician.

Guests that want to experience all-over body bliss with their partner should indulge in ESPA’s On the Rocks signature treatment. Booking the service reserves one of the spa’s couples’ sanctuaries, complete with massage tables and in-room shower. The treatment starts with a foot cleanse and exfoliation, followed by a complete body exfoliation and then a rinse in the shower. Therapists then consult with each partner on what type of massage is wanted, with the partners lying side by side each experiencing their own journey. Before the massage, the therapist will perform the sensory test, deciding on which aromatherapy oils will yield the desired results. The ayurvedic, specially blended oils run the spectrum from complete relaxation to complete invigoration.

“I like to tell people, the specially blended oils are like an organic smoothie—these are specific blends and your skin digests the product,” says Natalie Navarro, lead massage therapist. “The oils are highly concentrated and the highest quality available. The blends are quite literally feeding your body.” A perfect treatment to share on Valentine’s Day, guests booking the On the Rocks treatment for Feb. 14 will receive special treats in honor of the lovers holiday. “The nearly two-hour On the Rocks treatment makes couples feel like they just experienced something amazing,” says Navarro.

And that’s ESPA’s goal—through its treatments and spa environment, guests not only receive the highest in luxury and pampering but also that each treatment experienced is a natural, holistic journey of healing the body and mind.

Vdara, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702.590.2474