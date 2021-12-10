You only have a few weeks left in 2021 to check off any goals or resolutions for the year. Here’s an important question: Have you eaten at all of the fantastic new restaurants that arrived in Las Vegas this year? Probably not. There were so many. But there’s still time to make the rounds and enjoy some truly amazing culinary experiences that landed on and off the Strip in 2021.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opened at the former Hard Rock Hotel site in March, resurrecting the property’s Nobu Japanese restaurant and renovating the Morton family’s latest Vegas creation into One Steakhouse. But there are plenty of Virgin originals offering fresh flavors, including the casual-yet-authentic Casa Calavera (702.522.8000), dishing up vibrant Mexican food in an equally colorful indoor and outdoor eatery, and the eclectic Thai cuisine at Night + Market (702.693.5280). It’s easy to miss some gems when a new casino resort arrives with its full portfolio of restaurants, but you’ll hate yourself if you don’t sample chef Kris Yenbamroong’s street food-inspired specialties like scarlet prawn sashimi, three flavor whole fish, crispy five spice pork belly and som tum papaya salad.

Virgin is just off the Strip, but back on the Boulevard, all the foodie buzz this year was about the arrival of Resorts World Las Vegas in June. There are so many new restaurants at this sprawling destination that it’s tough to choose a starting point. Among the most acclaimed and popular spots so far are Brezza (702.676.6014), featuring an ingredient-driven menu of modern Italian cuisine from renowned chef Nicole Brisson, and ¡VIVA! (702.676.6020), Los Angeles chef Ray Garcia’s personal and affectionate take on Mexican cuisine. ¡VIVA! recently began weekend brunch service featuring bottomless mimosas or sangria, chilaquiles made with heirloom corn tortilla chips, and pozole with tender pork and guajillo chile broth.

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay struck earlier in the summer with his latest restaurant concept, the coastal Italian-centered Amalfi (702.650.5965) at Caesars Palace. This centrally located eatery with a refined design has become a favorite spot for a pre- or post-show meal, as it’s near the iconic Colosseum, and any time is the right time for fresh pasta, whole roasted fish or a juicy steak.

Out in the neighborhoods, a variety of exciting local restaurants splashed down in 2021, including a completely new version of Ada’s Wine Bar (702.462.2795) at Tivoli Village. Originally a pizza and pasta bar with a great wine list, Ada’s came back to life with fresh Spanish flair, serving mushroom or chorizo croquetas, grilled figs with whipped basil ricotta, cheese and charcuterie plates and so much more. And you won’t find a more imaginative and experimental wine list in this or any other neighborhood.

In the southwest end of the valley, casual eats come to life at Gabi’s Gorditas (702.268.7466), where the menu of delicious Latin fare is based on family traditions and the highest-quality ingredients. The namesake stuffed masa sandwiches come filled with beef brisket, brined organic turkey, Colorado pork loin, and tons of fresh-made salsas, pickles, sauces, guacamole and more, building maximum flavor into every bite. Don’t skip the house-made horchata, a sweet sip to go, along with seasonal desserts like sweet potato pudding and pumpkin spice cranberry cookies.

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