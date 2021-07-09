While the outside décor of the restaurant might be more subdued, the inside dining room of Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis is, in our opinion, one of the most beautiful and romantic rooms in any steakhouse. And, in order to match its look, its flavors must be just as stunning, and they are.

Just look at the steak offerings: certified A5 Japanese Kobe, American wagyu, American bison and chateaubriand, rack of lamb from Niman Ranch, and much more. Standard steakhouse fare like oysters Rockefeller, wedge salad, French onion soup, crab cakes and shrimp cocktail are the perfect way to begin a classic flavor adventure.

To finish, the crème brûlée or tableside bananas Foster more than satisfy. And put another feather in the cap of Hank’s, as the restaurant offers an impressive vegan menu—very unusual for a steakhouse—and a wickedly good happy hour with some of their delicious specialty martinis for under $10!

Green Valley Ranch, 702.617.7777

Click here for your free subscription to the weekly digital edition of Las Vegas Magazine, your guide to everything to do, hear, see and experience in Southern Nevada. In addition to the latest edition emailed to every week, you’ll find plenty of great, money-saving offers from some of the most exciting attractions, restaurants, properties and more! And Las Vegas Magazine is full of informative content such as restaurants to visit, cocktails to sip and attractions to enjoy.