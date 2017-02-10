Take your partner and turn on your libido this Valentine’s Day as the talented ladies of Fantasy turn out your wildest bedroom dreams in the scintillating, sexy topless revue at Luxor. The show features one tease after another through a series of vignettes set to popular music. Choreographed dances, feats of acrobatic strength, comic relief courtesy of comedian Sean E. Cooper, and the powerhouse lead vocals of host Lorena Peril combine for an evening of nonstop, saucy, steamy entertainment. Fantasy offers special dinner and show packages, so couples can indulge in Luxor’s dining hot spots, enjoy the show and get Fantasy’s 2017 Natural Beauties of Las Vegas calendar.

Dinner and Show Packages

Tacos & Tequila

The Mexican restaurant lets guests choose from appetizers like beef flautas and quesadillas, followed by an entrée course that includes pork carnitas or taco combination platter, and end the meal with sweet treats like tres leches cake. ($70 per person)

Rice & Company

Choose from sushi, sashimi or classic Chinese dishes. Indulge in a three-course dinner that includes miso soup, egg drop soup, garlic shrimp and veggies or Mongolian wok beef. Green tea ice cream for dessert leaves the palate refreshed. ($85 per person)

Tender Steak & Seafood

Known for its unique meat selections, Tender gives guests entrées like a 10-ounce Angus beef ribeye steak, Skuna Bay salmon or Jidori half chicken, with artisan breads and pumpkin seed pesto for dipping and a dessert trio of crème brûlée, cheesecake and chocolate cake. ($90 per person)

Helping to inspire your perfect date, Las Vegas Magazine asked the ladies of Fantasy what their ideal Valentine’s Day date would be:

• “Love to have date night with my mate and another couple out for drinks at Hyde with a view of the Bellagio fountains.” –Kristin

• “My perfect date involves laughing, so I’d have to go see Carrot Top, because he’s one of my favorites, followed by dancing at a lounge.” –Mariah

• “Who needs a date? I prefer after-show Jell-O shots, hold the whipped cream, at Fat Tuesday’s in Mandalay Place with Fantasy cast and crew singles.” –Amber

• “A nice romantic dinner on the lake with my love at Marché Bacchus.” –Lorena

• “My perfect date night: Taking a bubble bath while watching Netflix, drinking a big glass of wine, trying not to drown. Happy Valentine’s Day!” –Delecia

Luxor, 10:30 p.m. daily, $39-$59 plus tax and fee, 18+. 702.262.4400

Valentine’s Day dinner and show packages are available through February. Purchase the package by calling or visiting the box office.