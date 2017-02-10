New Orleans has truly mastered the art of the get-down. It’s the birthplace of jazz (you know, when it was pop music), it was fertile ground for funk and it gave the world the booty-shaking phenomenon known as twerking. So it only makes sense that a city with such influential forces would produce a jam band like Galactic, a soulful gumbo of funk, blues, rock, jazz, hip-hop and world music.

As one of the more mainstream groups to make it out of New Orleans over the last 20 years, Galactic is a ubiquitous presence in the Big Easy, and their energetic live performances have gone down in lore, making them a perennial favorite at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The concert that garners considerable attention, and most accurately depicts the group’s celebrated prowess as showmen, is their annual Lundi Gras (the Monday before Mardi Gras) gig at the famed Tipitina’s, where they play until sunrise, keeping the party alive until the Zulu and Rex parades on Mardi Gras morning. They’ve been performing Lundi Gras for more than 15 years, always to satisfied fans.

Obviously, it would be unreasonable to expect Galactic’s Brooklyn Bowl concert to last until 6:30 a.m. But don’t be surprised if the group funkifies your soul with the same spirit, energy and mysticism they bring to New Orleans’ most cherished holiday.

Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, 7 p.m. Feb. 14, starting at $22 plus fee, 18+. 702.862.2695