In a relationship? With a large group? Single? Doesn’t matter—there are plenty of ways to get the most out of Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas. Maybe you want to have a nice picnic, maybe you want to spark the flames of romance at a concert, maybe you’re looking to transport your special someone away to a special romantic rendezvous or maybe you’re looking to throw a little shade an ex’s way. Whatever your Feb. 14 intentions, just remember: What happens in Vegas ...

For Valentine’s Day, PBR Rock Bar at Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood Resort offers $5 domestic drafts and a $14 open bar package for ladies with free bull rides included from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Over at Paris, Beer Park’s Picnic in the Park deal on Feb. 14 includes shareable appetizers and entrées, dessert, a half bottle of sparkling wine, a romantic movie to set the mood and a souvenir picnic basket, all for $100 per couple plus tax and gratuity.

Through Feb. 14, Ethel M Chocolates shines bright with its Lights of Love display from sunset to 10 p.m., with a photo op in the photo booth to take home as a keepsake.

Hit up Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade on Feb. 14 for a little bit of everything: bowling, food, drinks and the sounds of funk and jazz jam band Galactic beginning at 7 p.m.

Take your love to (simulated) new heights at Vegas Indoor Skydiving from Feb. 11-14 with the Couples Th-AIR-apy package—a $99 flight experience for two.

Lovebirds wanting to take their relationship to the next level can look to The Linq Promenade’s High Roller engagement package, complete with a 30-minute ride in a VIP cabin for up to six, two flutes of bubbly, chocolate-dipped strawberries and music catered to the newly engaged couple’s liking.

Maverick Helicopters’ Natural Wonders Experience sets the tone for a perfect getaway with a private helicopter flight from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon and Valley of Fire, round-trip transportation, a two-night stay at Four Seasons Hotel, picnic basket lunch and a souvenir photo to remember the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For the singles—or the recently single—out there, good news: Beer Park will host a Singles Awareness Day party on Feb. 15 featuring a “not-so-romantic” film. But that’s not all. Bring in a photo of your ex to shred and receive a Budweiser Signature draft beer on the house.

Or head over to Mandalay Bay, where the House of Blues will throw an Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash with special menu items. Plus, if you bring in a picture of your ex for the @SelfieShameBoard, you’ll receive a free shot while supplies last, so get there early.

For groups, put a twist on girls’ or guys’ nights out with a few rounds of golf from your own VIP hitting bay at Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand. Indulge in delectable bites, cocktails and spectacular views, too.