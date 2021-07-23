Come on, admit it—when “Dancing in the Streets” comes on the radio, you’re pretty much rocking out in your car, singing out loud and not giving a hoot about the outside world. That’s the magic of Motown: It transports you to a happy place that you never want to leave. And Soul of Motown, a tribute to the music that changed everything, will have you rocking out in the aisles from start to finish.

Westgate Las Vegas, 800.745.3000 Ticketmaster

