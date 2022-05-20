If the last Eagles tour was considered a farewell to fans, the latest round of dates could be considered the Hello Again Tour. Deacon Frey might have taken that farewell literally, as after nearly five years of filling in for his dad, Glenn, he is already, amicably, gone. The rest of the Eagles are feeling strong with Vince Gill enlisted to help sing their victory songs on a 12-date series of concerts in North America and the U.K. that open with performances of Hotel California.

That was the first Eagles album Joe Walsh played guitar on, with bassist and high tenor Timothy B. Schmit joining shortly afterward for 1979’s The Long Run. Both are on board with band co-founder Don Henley in the current lineup, performing every song on the classic 1976 album from the title track to “The Last Resort” before kicking off a career retrospective by weaving their voices in heavenly harmony for “Seven Bridges Road.”

That song was recorded by its writer, Steve Young, in 1972, the same year a debut album was released by a group of musicians who had broken off from backing Linda Ronstadt. Eagles spawned three hits, including Jackson Browne/Glenn Frey collaboration “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Witchy Woman.” Follow-up album Desperado fared less well in sales but would be more remembered for its title track than the Old West concept that inspired the album’s song cycle.

Those songs plus “Already Gone” from 1974’s On the Border come early in the mostly chronological greatest hits segment of the sets, demonstrating the strength of the band’s early material. By then, the musicians had assumed firm roles within the band, with Frey coming up with ideas and arrangements and Henley’s soulful delivery providing distinctive lead vocals. Songs were less about driving down the road trying to loosen loads and more about the excesses of success.

The band was part of its time, and would implode shortly after the ’70s wrapped. Henley and Frey followed separate solo treks, with Henley scoring the biggest hit with “Boys of Summer” (performed on the current tour). Lucrative fiscal realities put the Eagles back in action in 1994 for the Hell Freezes Over Tour. Walsh and Schmit were game, as were millions of fans whose appetites had been whetted by classic rock radio’s longtime reliance on Eagles tunes.

Frey’s passing in 2016 led to Deacon and former Pure Prairie League singer Gill joining the live lineup for a tour that was more of a farewell to Frey than the band. The demand to hear Hotel California performed live is high, with Walsh blazing through its famously fiery solos as well as taking lead vocals on James Gang’s “Funk #49” and his own “Life’s Been Good.”

Henley sings lead on the song that’s been closing every set and was a slow dance favorite at many a ’70s prom. Hint: It’s what Deacon Frey got from Henley and company as he left the Eagles’ nest and spread his wings for solo flight.

MGM Grand , 8 p.m. May 28 starting at $248 plus tax and fee. ticketmaster.com

