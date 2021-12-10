Super producer and TV personality Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live took off like a rocket in early November. The big, bold Vegas version of the hit TV competition show has taken over the 1,500-seat Luxor Theater on the Strip, thrilling audiences with fresh performances from some of the most beloved artists from the small screen: singer Kodi Lee, comedian Preacher Lawson, acrobatic act Duo Transcend and recent winner, magician Dustin Tavella, to name just a few. For Cowell, landing in Las Vegas is a dream come true.

How long has this live show for Las Vegas been in development?

I’d say for over 10 years we’ve been having conversations about this show. About two years ago, after meeting with (executives at) MGM Resorts, it felt like we finally found the right partners and suddenly we were going to do it. Now it’s here, and it’s a bit surreal.

Why does this version of America’s Got Talent fit so well on the Strip?

Once we put the (TV) show in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the live finals that people could come to, we’ve gotten so many requests for tickets from people coming with their families and having the best time. I’m hoping the show in Vegas has that same kind of effect. I’ve always said, you have to see it in real life instead of just watching on TV because to be that close up to something, to hear these singers and see the acts, it’s a whole different experience. And honestly, for me it’s a dream come true. I never ever thought I would have a show on in Vegas.

Assembling a variety of different performers is obviously essential. Are there particular acts you believe will stand out?

It’s almost like you’re trying to create your perfect finale on the TV show. It’s a mixture of magic, comedy, danger and music, everything that’s made the main show work. (We’re) trying to find that perfect balance and also finding people who wanted to be on the (Vegas) show. We wanted people who have always dreamt of having their own show, because we’re furthering the opportunity to enable them to do that.

Luxor is an iconic destination. Besides the quality of the theater, is there something that makes this location an ideal home for the show?

I remember the first time I went to Las Vegas to see the building, and thought, my God, this is unbelievable. And when we found out we’d be in that theater, it was even better. There have been so many talented performers in that theater over the years. It was a big deal.

Have you been able to spend much time in Las Vegas seeing other shows to get a feel for the Strip?

I’ve been quite a few times over the past 10 years. I always look forward to Vegas and I was a huge fan of the Rat Pack. To be able to have seen them in their era must have been unbelievable. But every time I went, I was in awe of the place. It’s just one of those places that’s actually bigger in real life. I just think, it was hard enough selling the (TV) show in the first place, and now we’ve actually got a show in Vegas. I’m still pinching myself.

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