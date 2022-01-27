A groovy winter wonderland awaits on the rooftop of Resorts World Las Vegas’ southeast wing of the property. Open through Feb. 27, the pop-up experience Rose Rooftop, presented by Zouk Group, welcomes guests to imbibe and nosh while kicking back inside a private igloo or seated around a fire pit. Sounds are provided by a rotating lineup of Zouk Nightclub’s resident DJs.

Those that opt to book an igloo will enjoy lush surroundings inside the see-through space—so you’ll still be able to see the awesome lights of the neon Strip. Inside the toasty space, relax on sofas and oversize chairs decorated with fluffy and furry pillows and throws and enjoy the upscale rustic design with wooden furniture and faux-fur rugs. Guests can also opt to hang outside an igloo and book one of the fire pits. Here, keep nice and warm and use the fire pit to whip up some dessert with the ordering of a s’mores kit.

If guests are hungry for more than dessert, there’s a couple of bento box options from Zouk’s Resorts World eatery, Fuhu. The bento box comes with yummy indulgences like the signature black pepper beef, chicken lo mein and tiger shrimp; or go big with the bento box premium, with such delights as Fuhu’s signature fried chicken, yellowtail and salmon sashimi and a snow crab California roll.

Now let’s get to the cocktails. Are you a fan of champagne? Rose Rooftop has partnered with Veuve Clicquot, so guests will see many of the yellow labels around the venue and can order several of Veuve’s line of champagnes in addition to Ace of Spades and Dom Perignon champagnes. Specialty cocktails are also available, like the Eskimo Kiss with Belvedere pear & ginger vodka, lemon juice, honey syrup, blooming flower green tea and hot water. For a stronger sip, there’s the Hot Biscuit, made with Woodinville bourbon, dark crème de cacao, Licor 43, hot milk and a chocolate ball.

Fans of cold brew cocktails will love the Kyoto with Hennessy cognac, banana liqueur, matcha and Cheeky Grind cold brew. You can also order shots for the entire group like Hot Cocoa Bombs with Baileys or the Zouk Skis—it’s a shot ski, a fun contraption that lets four people take a shot all together. Rose Rooftop opens at 4 p.m. and goes late into the evening.

Resorts World Las Vegas, zoukgrouplv.com/roserooftop

