In Las Vegas, there’s never a reason to utter the words, “What’s there to do?” But if you’re one of those peeps that can’t decide when faced with lots of choices—this story is for you. Here, we break down both some new happenings in the city and hot spots to check out this week.

The weather always warms faster in the City of Sin, and with beautiful weather pool clubs begin to open their doors. Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay opens this Friday at 11 a.m. Poolside bites, handcrafted cocktails and spacious VIP cabanas with private pools round out this 50,000-square-foot pool paradise.

For those who prefer to stay indoors, check out the Upside Down Tea Party at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ boho-chic Shag Room every Sunday at noon. This boozy tea party offers live music, sweet and savory finger foods and alcohol-infused teas.

Take your booze consumption to new heights—literally—at the newly opened Liftoff at Area15, a panoramic skyline experience that lifts riders 130 feet in the air as they sit inside the 16-seat, open-air gondola, sip on cocktails and check out 360-degree views of the city. Before boarding, grab a cocktail at the bottom of the attraction at the Liftoff Lounge that offers a full-service bar of beer, wine and cocktails. For more outdoor boozing, head downtown to the comfortable and trendy patio of Peyote and enjoy the happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Sip on $5 draft beers and $7 wines by the glass while enjoying the fireplaces and the vibrant cactus gardens.

The Count Room at Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at Flamingo has recently opened back up, and guests can now enjoy the speakeasy space that offers a wide array of Prohibition-era cocktails and live jazz music on the weekends. Enjoy a build-your-own Old-Fashioned beverage cart, small bites from the restaurant’s kitchen and an old-school Vegas vibe.

More music awaits at Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Local country music radio station 102.7 Coyote Country broadcasts live from Gilley’s every Monday, with live music and Friday through Monday, guests can take a turn riding the mechanical bull or enjoy free line-dancing lessons from 7-8 p.m. on Mondays. There’s also the beautiful Gilley’s Girls, who help keep the drinks and the party flowing.

