With the abundance this city offers, it's hard to whittle down the options. So let us help you decide what to do while in town this week.

Who likes to save a little money? We do! Tailgate Social at Palace Station is one spot that doesn’t sacrifice the fun while going easy on the wallet. The sports bar and lounge offers a nice happy hour Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. with $7 well drinks and $5 domestic draft beer. Enjoy Whiskey Wednesdays with an amazing price of only $16 for whiskey flights. Trivia Night happens every Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday wraps up the week with $16 bottomless mimosas or $18 bottomless Bloody Marys.

We all know clubbing can be expensive, but the peeps at Tao Group Hospitality make partying at their venues more affordable with the Las Vegas Party Pass. For one price, starting at just $99, guests receive an official all-access club wristband for Thursday through Sunday with entry into as many parties as they want at venues including Hakkasan and Wet Republic at MGM Grand, Omnia at Caesars Palace, Jewel at Aria, Tao Nightclub and Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian, and Marquee nightclub and dayclub at Cosmopolitan. Visit lasvegaspartypass.com.

Eight Lounge at Resorts World launched its new Golden Hour party from 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The upscale cigar and spirits lounge invites guests to chill on its spacious patio and outdoor bar as the sun sets and enjoy a special spirits and cocktail menu with drinks starting at $15. Cool down with the Hugo Spritz, a refreshing, summertime sip with St-Germain, prosecco, soda water and fresh mint and lemon.

Over at The STRAT, oenophiles can celebrate National Wine Day on May 25 with wine specials at venues across the resort. Top of the World offers 25% off bottles of wine, McCall’s Heartland Grill will serve two-for-one glasses of wine, and PT’s Wings & Sports will offer two-for-one bottles of wine (under $100).

