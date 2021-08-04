Although it may seem as if there aren’t as many Italian joints in Las Vegas as in other cities, you’ll be surprised at just how many there really are. Even though most of the resorts have just one or two Italian-themed restaurants, The Venetian and The Grand Canal Shoppes have many more. Among them are Buddy V’s Ristorante (702.607.2355), with family-themed dishes from Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro including Grandma’s Meatballs and My Wife’s Eggplant Parm, and an L-shaped dining room with large windows looking over the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain. Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano (702.414.1222) in The Venetian’s restaurant row features hand-made pasta that is exceptional, while sister restaurant Brera Osteria (702.414.1227) celebrates the idea of the apertivo and, with its St. Mark’s Square location, is a perfect place to stop for a spritz and a snack before indulging in hand-made pasta like gnocchi with arugula pesto or The Vince pizza with mozzarella, burrata, mortadella and orange zest. Across the square is Mercato della Pescheria (702.837.0309), serving up seafood with Italian flair.

At Caesars Palace, the New York look-alike Rao’s (702.731.7267) brings more than just the feel of that venerable New York restaurant to Vegas—one of its dining areas is actually a replica of the N.Y. version, with plush booths and memorabilia on the walls. Try the signature Uncle Vincent’s lemon chicken, beef lasagna or ravioli beggar purses filled with Bartlett pears and ricotta.

Stripside at Park MGM, the Eataly Las Vegas marketplace (702.730.7617) is a bustling spot with multiple counters representing casual Italian cafés, pizza places, gelato spots and wine bars. And the atrium environment is striking.

Off the Strip, Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar (4480 Paradise Road, 702.364.5300) is still pretty close, and is super intimate, with an attractive bar and a fabulous wine selection, natch. The restaurant has been around for 30 years and features vegan options in addition to its traditional menu. Monthly wine tastings here sell out in a snap.

Head to the northwest, and Red Rock Resort hosts Marc Vetri’s Osteria Fiorella (702.797.7777). The range of inventive pastas and flavorful pizza may cause serious soul-searching when trying to decide. Sunday brunch here is a sought-after spot.

At the other end of the valley, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca (702.617.7075) at Green Valley Ranch is a casual place perfect for a leisurely dinner, but weekends add a little more. A DJ plays on Social Saturdays, and brunch is served on Sunday.

Tarantino’s Vegan (7960 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite 8000G, 725.777.3888) serves up many Italian dishes in an intimate neighborhood setting. You can get all the classics, from antipasta platter with meats, cheeses and grilled veggies to eggplant, Chick’n Parm, meatball calzone and beef lasagna—and it’s all plant-based. In the Summerlin community, Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria and Deli (9500 W. Sahara Ave., 702.360.3358) invites you to dine on the classics, too, or order from the deli or bakery for takeout.

