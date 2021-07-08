Summer is a sensational season to enjoy the seafood bounty available in Las Vegas. It’s light and refreshing, delicious and satisfying, and it’s a culinary genre that’s done in so many different ways at unique restaurants all over the valley.

A true neighborhood gem so celebrated by locals that many Vegas visitors have taken notice, Other Mama (702.463.8382) sets the raw bar standard, serving fresh oysters, sushi and sashimi, chilled shellfish platters and more. James Beard Award finalist Dan Krohmer is at the helm of this casual, friendly kitchen on the west side of town, and he’s always adding something new to the menu and the daily specials chalkboard that reflects the fresh catch. Grilled octopus with roasted chilies and chicken fried lobster are just two of the innovative dishes satisfying the regulars at Other Mama these days.

Another local seafood institution can be found just west of the Strip, an eatery so popular there is usually a line to get a seat. But the food is worth the wait at the Oyster Bar at Palace Station (702.367.2411), where oysters on the half shell, steamed clams, homemade chowders and seafood pasta dishes are available around the clock. The specialty of the house is the Palace Pan Roast, a creamy and spicy tomato stew stocked with shrimp, crab, chicken and Andouille sausage and finished with a splash of brandy. This oyster bar is an unforgettable experience.

Instantly recognizable culinary titan Emeril Lagasse’s MGM Grand restaurant, Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House (702.891.7374), is another cornerstone in the Vegas seafood pantheon. Comforting Creole classics are the most popular items on this menu, from New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp to spicy shrimp gumbo. Exhilarating flavors abound with seared Hawaiian ahi done Oscar-style, Chilean sea bass bouillabaisse and baked Maine lobster with brandy green peppercorn cream sauce.

Mastro’s Ocean Club (702.798.7115) at The Shops at Crystals remains a refined seafood experience at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Its iconic “treehouse” dining room and sophisticated approach to classic dishes like shrimp cocktail, fried calamari, lobster bisque and blackened swordfish make for a memorable meal every time. Mastro’s steakhouse-style side dishes are the perfect complement, with sweet lobster meat finding its way into macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes, and the legendary butter cake is the perfect ending to your customized feast.

For a more casual take, don’t miss Luke’s Lobster (702.866.6602) at Fashion Show Las Vegas. Authentic New England-style lobster, shrimp and crab rolls are what Luke’s is all about, but don’t let the nondescript outdoor shack planted in front of the Strip shopping destination fool you. This eatery collaborates with northeastern fishermen to select only the most sweet and succulent seafood to craft these irresistible sandwiches, soups and sides. Who knew seafood could be so quick and delicious?

