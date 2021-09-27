Everyone knows Las Vegas is one of the top steakhouse cities in the world, but until you really make the rounds and have the experience for yourself, you might not understand the full spectrum of style and cuisine available at this favorite category of restaurants.

A great example can be found at The Venetian and Palazzo. Celebrity chef David Chang’s versatile Majordomo Meat & Fish (702.607.3060) does a lot of different things and does them all well, from smoked meats and seafood to the Chinese flatbread bing and craft cocktails. The smoked prime rib is the signature item and designed to be shared with your table. Also at The Palazzo tower, you can find Wolfgang Puck’s acclaimed Cut Steakhouse (702.607.6300), and nearby on The Venetian side, Emeril Lagasse’s iconic Delmonico Steakhouse (702.414.3737) awaits. But in addition to those longtime Strip favorites, the property also boasts an expansive location of Smith & Wollensky (702.637.1515) in The Grand Canal Shoppes, a hot spot for lunch and dinner serving up fried lobster, crab meat cocktails, and all the classic steakhouse cuts and sides to satisfy large groups or date-night duos.

Downtown Las Vegas offers plenty of dining rooms with old-school charm, places like Oscar’s (702.386.7227) at the Plaza, The Steak House at Circus Circus (702.794.3767), and the exciting new Barry’s Downtown Prime (702.726.5504) at Circa. But you can get a more of a sense of a modern era in dining at Joe Vicari’s Andiamo Steakhouse (702.388.2220) at The D, an all-American option imported from Michigan. Unique notes of Italian flair like veal osso buco and rich seafood cioppino complement prime beef selections in a one-of-a-kind venue hidden from the buzz and clatter of the casino. It’s a memorable escape.

If you really want to get away from it all, head out to the Summerlin area and visit Echo & Rig (702.489.3525) at Tivoli Village, which has its own in-house butcher shop. That allows this kitchen to customize its creative cuisine and craft a modern menu that includes steak and arugula salad with grilled peaches, the Butcher Blend burger, bone marrow carne asada and the “baseball cut” sirloin steak with whiskey marinade. Also in the area, hidden gem Hawthorn Grill (702.507.5900) at the JW Marriott and Rampart Casino is a regally appointed restaurant that adds its own twists to the classics. Seek it out and discover pan-roasted scallops with Parmesan risotto, a prime grilled ribeye with bordelaise sauce and various surf and turf combinations that truly satisfy.

On the opposite end of the valley in the Green Valley neighborhood of Henderson, Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis (702.617.7075) stands tall as a locals’ favorite for generations. The Green Valley Ranch Resort destination is beloved for its stellar service and icy martinis, and both of those are great reasons to visit Hank’s. But the food will blow you away, including Hawaiian bigeye tuna tartare, the Kitchen Sink Caesar salad with spicy horseradish dressing, the 20-ounce bone-in Kansas City strip and a 16-ounce bison ribeye. And if you find another steakhouse that serves perfect buttermilk fried chicken with sage gravy, you let us know.

