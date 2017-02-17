It's always more fun to play with someone else than to play alone. Right? (Although playing alone does have its advantages.)

Once you experience the vaudeville-esque, boudoir-like, red-light district vibe of the theater that houses Cirque du Soleil’s Zumanity, you’ll quickly learn that it’s playtime for both audience and performer alike.

Before the show begins, some of the cast—like the voluptuous, plus-size Botero Sisters and swinging couple Dick and Izzy—indoctrinate the crowd by flirting their way through the audience, teasing, touching and setting the tone for what will go down for the next hour and a half. Then, the live band descends from the ceiling, two powerhouse vocalists and the show’s host, Edie, Mistress of Sensuality, take to the stage and kick off the evening of sexually charged fun.

Zumanity’s adults-only theater invites the audience to unlock its own inhibitions and to let go enough to enjoy the cast of beautiful and tight bodies on stage. The cast excels in sexual choreography and displays lovely and amazing feats that leave audiences breathless and excited.

It’s theater filled with talent and titillation. It’s beauty and brawn intertwined. It’s acrobatics, aerialists and martial arts that push the limits and break the boundaries. It’s hula-hooping abilities that raise both libidos and eyebrows. It’s bondage that mixes pleasure and pain. It’s contortion that looks painful but brings pleasurable applause. It’s laugh-out-loud, lewd comedy, with meet-and-greets that turn into bump-and-grind naughtiness on two audience members plucked from the crowd.

Zumanity pairs the opposite sex and the same sex in various vignettes. Sometimes it’s a couple, sometimes it’s a little group love.

There’s even a completely climactic ending with the entire cast lounging on what looks like a Lazy Susan of sex. It turns round and round so audiences throughout the theater can catch scene after scene of mock lovemaking—people lying together in ecstasy, with two guests pulled onstage to join in the buffet of bodies.

Yes, as adults we often don’t stop and take time to play anymore. We’re too old to pretend, too old to get dirty, too stressed to unwind and

too self-conscious to set ourselves free. But all that changes when you walk through the theater doors of Zumanity. Let the theatrical, pleasantly perverted journey take you through a truly impressive series of vignettes, all set in a purely sexual world of fun. It’s time to make your playdate.

New York-New York, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Tues., 9:30 p.m. show only Feb. 20, additional 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Feb. 23, $69-$105 plus tax and fee, $125 plus tax and fee for duo sofas (sold in pairs only), 18+. 702.740.6815