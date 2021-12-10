For active adults, it doesn’t get better than Regency at Summerlin, a 55-and-older, guard-gated community full of fun amenities and attractive homes. And one has just become available there, one that offers an open design concept perfect for entertaining.

This 1,758-square-foot home, listed by Steven Speach of Team Conforte & Olson, has an immediate appeal with its lovely, brick-lined driveway. But it just gets better from there. Your guests will spend plenty of time admiring the design touches throughout this home, starting with the dramatic, circular foyer, which leads to an expansive yet cozy great room. It isn’t difficult to imagine the massive amount of time you’ll spend here, whether entertaining guests, privately reflecting or enjoying a movie.

As much time as you’ll spend in this room, odds are you’ll spend much more time in this home’s gourmet kitchen, an ideal gathering place with its center island, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, upgraded cabinets, recessed track lighting and contemporary pendant lighting. The adjacent dining room is a showcase itself, featuring a fireplace and 12-foot ceiling.

The two bedrooms here offer plenty of space, with the primary suite featuring a luxe shower and large walk-in closet for plenty of storage space. There are also two fully-equipped bathrooms. The second bedroom is more secluded. There’s also a space for a home office or den. Other highlights include a two-car garage, newly installed carpeting and electrical upgrades, and electric shades and shutters.

The backyard’s spacious covered patio can be accessed through a wall of sliding glass doors, and the backyard offers plenty of solitude and privacy.

And, of course, you get all the amenities associated with Regency, including the private, 22,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art clubhouse.

6819 Regency Crest Avenue, $759,995, 702.715.7773, License No. S.0188659

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