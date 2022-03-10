Centennial Hills in northwest Las Vegas is a sprawling neighborhood with a large mix of all types of homes. Recently building began on a new high-end community there—Kensington Manor. And a home just became available, one that offers a gorgeous living environment and easy access to plenty of outdoor activities.

This 6,925-square-foot, two-story home, listed by Ivan Sher of The Ivan Sher Group, features plenty of modern touches throughout, including state-of-the-art technology to ensure years of convenient living.

The first thing you’ll notice is the home’s curb appeal. It’s just a stunner, full of clean, angular lines and plenty of glass that makes the interiors pop at night. Two finished garages (one equipped for electric vehicle charging) and a detached casita frame the entryway. Upon entering, the living room impresses with high ceilings and ample natural light. This is a home that guests will be talking about long after they’ve gone home.

Planning on hosting large parties? You’ll be spending plenty of time in this home’s gourmet kitchen, which features sleek cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, separate walk-in pantry and a glass-enclosed area for storing your wine.

Each of this estate’s seven bedrooms comes with an ensuite bathroom, and the master bedroom includes an expansive, spa-like bathroom. The detached casita allows your guests plenty of privacy. There are also two private balconies off of the second-floor-level family room, both of which lead to the resort-style backyard, complete with pool

and spa.

Considering solar panels? This home is equipped with solar panel capabilities. In addition, the home features smart app lighting, heating, and sprinkler systems.

I haven’t even gotten to what awaits you once you step out the door. Centennial Hills offers proximity to so many outdoor playgrounds, including Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. In addition, you and your family can enjoy Centennial Hills Park, which features an amphitheater and Ice Age fossil-themed trails.

Got kids? Great news—schools in this area are some of the best in the Valley, including Centennial High School, Arbor View High School and Shadow Ridge High School.

9780 Solar Ave., $3.2 million, 702.400.2400, License No. BS. 0046822

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