When the Monte Carlo transformed into Park MGM several years ago, longtime locals favorite Diablo’s Cantina was displaced. Fortunately for the Mexican restaurant’s many fans, it found a new home at Luxor (it’s even got a second at The Mirage now).

So, what was it about Diablo’s that people missed so much? The guac, the nachos (seriously one of the best iterations you will ever come across), the vixen chicken and shrimp, beef and barbacoa enchiladas, and, of course, charismatic chef Saul Ortiz. The tacos come in varieties like vampire-style birria beef, al pastor chicken, carnitas and a delightfully spicy rajas and mushroom.

Sides like Mexico City street corn, black beans and fried plantains bring even more flavor. Plenty of margaritas will cool you off (unless you want it spicy, because those versions are certainly available); the Chupacabra features mezcal and cilantro for a smoky sip. And although they might come out last, the cinnamon-dusted churros are not the least.

Luxor, 702.262.5225

