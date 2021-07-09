Sometimes the evidence of a restaurant’s quality is just overwhelming. And in the case of Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse at Golden Nugget, it’s case closed. The world-class restaurant is known across the country, in Atlantic City, Houston and Lake Charles, La., but its Las Vegas location is the recipient of too many honors to list here, from Gayot to OpenTable to USA Today. And one visit here will be all you need to be convinced that the hype is well-deserved.

To begin with, the décor at Vic & Anthony’s is beyond reproach. Every detail befits a classic steakhouse experience, from the dark woods to the well-appointed table setting to the service. Before beginning your experience here, avail yourself of the menu’s extensive wine list (one of the largest in the city) or a classic cocktail like an Old-Fashioned or a martini. It’s a great beginning to your evening.

Appetizers are just what you’d expect at a classic steakhouse: the seafood tower, jumbo shrimp, fresh oysters on the half-shell, jumbo lump crab cake, and steak tartare, the latter really shining here—prepared with filet mignon, puffed rice chips, pickle shallots, horseradish aioli and a cured egg yolk. Yum! A true highlight here is the roasted bacon, highlighted by bourbon barrel maple syrup and a root beer glaze.

This Vic & Anthony’s recently added a wagyu beef program to its menu, and even if you’re a big fan of porterhouses and ribeyes, you’ll really want to dig into cuts like the A5 Japanese wagyu filet mignon. So delectable, flavorful and unique!

The dessert menu is definitely worth a look, especially In the Round, a large chocolate sphere over which hot caramel sauce is poured, melting away the chocolate and revealing a treat inside. Get your camera ready!

Golden Nugget, 702.386.8399

