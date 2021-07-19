It’s a restaurant where gents and ladies can dress to impress. The location? Lakeside. The view? The dancing fountains. The décor? A phenomenal collection of renowned paintings and ceramic pieces from iconic artist Pablo Picasso. The cuisine? Elevated, elegant flavors inspired by Spain and France.

Picasso at Bellagio is so very Vegas—a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience. When making your reservation, we suggest requesting a table on the patio (cool misters help with the heat), because the views are unbeatable. Inside suffices, too, with white-linen tables, dramatic curtains, floor-to-ceiling windows and tableware inspired by the artist. We also suggest getting to your reservation just a little early to take a seat at the petite bar. Choose a specialty handcrafted cocktail like the Greyscale with Earl Grey-infused gin, orange oleo saccharum, fresh lemon juice and a splash of soda. Or opt for a glass of wine from a selection of more than 1,500 labels. And yes, you read that correctly!

Once seated, it’s a tour de force of flavors by way of multicourse menus put together by the chefs. The Welcome Back Menu offers a first and second course with plenty of options like warm quail salad, poached oysters, foie gras or Scottish salmon. Choose a main course of roasted pigeon, fallow deer, Atlantic halibut, Maine lobster or filet mignon. Dessert finishes the menu, and your server will let you know which sweet sin can be enjoyed that evening.

Leave some of your meal choices to the chef by choosing the Menu Dégustation instead, where three courses are chosen for you, with the main course option allowing you to pick the coveted Japanese wagyu filet mignon, black bass or Colorado lamb. Dessert is also included.

Both multicourse menus come with a wine-pairing option and a caviar option, too. Close the meal with a nice spot of whiskey—peruse the list of more than 150 top-shelf options and enjoy while watching the fountains dance in the moonlight.

Bellagio, 702.693.8865

Click here for your free subscription to the weekly digital edition of Las Vegas Magazine, your guide to everything to do, hear, see and experience in Southern Nevada. In addition to the latest edition emailed to every week, you’ll find plenty of great, money-saving offers from some of the most exciting attractions, restaurants, properties and more! And Las Vegas Magazine is full of informative content such as restaurants to visit, cocktails to sip and attractions to enjoy.