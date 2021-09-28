How many people can say that they love their job? Most people would say they don’t, but it’s the opposite for Baylea Clayton, museum manager for Museum Fiasco at Area15.

“Honestly, this job is something that I look forward to every day,” Clayton says. “I just love the exhibit for what it is. I love the lights. I love the mirrors. I love the room. I find myself in there way more often than I ever thought I would. It’s kind of a release you get to go in—you just drown in the vibrations and whenever you need a second to step away from the hustle and bustle outside of the four walls with the craziness of the tourism industry, you can just walk into this room and recoup. It’s an experience I’ve never had before. And I just wholeheartedly love it. There’s nothing that I’ve ever loved more at a job.”

The Las Vegas local also loves the artistic experience of Museum Fiasco, perhaps because she’s artistic herself. “I’m huge on art and so I love the idea that I’d be working closely with other people who have the same value for art,” says Clayton, who joined the museum last year. “When I saw the venue for the first time I knew that this was exactly where I wanted to be.” Outside of the job, Clayton is a professional baker; loves to paint, draw and study historical artists; and makes wearable art through her business making custom shoes.

As the manager of Museum Fiasco, Clayton helps handle VIP experiences, merchandising, ticketing, revenue and finances, but she also calls herself a “museum interpreter.”

“I kind of describe it (to guests) as being stuck inside your own little world; being stuck inside of a computer glitch,” she says. “It’s almost like Tron meets the Bellagio fountains, but instead of water you see all of these lights syncing up with the sound and the music all around you. It is all immersive and it’s like being in your own world.”

Libation: Voodoo Margarita

Museum Fiasco’s immersive experience lasts about 10 minutes, but guests are allowed to wander around for as long as they want, says Clayton. After visiting Museum Fiasco, stop by its other Area15 venue, Oddwood. The open-space cocktail bar whips up handcrafted cocktails under its 25-foot-tall digital maple tree. Try the Voodoo Margarita, a mix of Teremana blanco tequila, 400 Conejos mezcal, Bols Crème de Cassis, lime juice and simple syrup.

Benefit: Order the Fiasco Martini from Oddwood bar and get free admission into Museum Fiasco.

